Division One League to commence on December 17

Chairman of the Division One League Board Owuahene Acheampong has hinted that barring any unforeseen hold ups and difficulties the new league season will kick off on the 17-18 December respectively.

“Like you know we picked the 17th and 18th as the tentative dates for the league to start this season. “Nothing has changed so far and we will be going ahead with it.

“However there will be a final crucial meeting held in the coming days after which the date will be affirmed,” he told Citi Sports.

The league which is sponsored by GN Bank has been on recess following the promotion of Bolga Stars, Accra Great Olympics and Elmina Sharks to the Premier League.

The lower tier league which has often been referred to as the wilderness of Ghanaian football due to the sub standard nature of playing facilities and persistent crowd trouble looks ready to turn a new corner.

The league is also likely to enjoy better exposure and coverage following a new media rights agreement signed between the GFA and Startimes Group.

In an bid to raise the standards of the league it will for the first time in its existence be subjected to an inspection tour from the Club Licensing Board of the GFA.

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana