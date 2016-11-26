Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 26 November 2016 11:25 CET

Asamoah Gyan reveals latest injury was scary but making progress

Asamoah Gyan has opened up his latest injury setback was scary but hints he is making progress in the treatment room.

The on-loan Al Ahli striker picked up the injury while training with his Dubai-based club.

Gyan was stretchered off after just 17 minutes amid fears he could miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

''The injury physically was scary to extend that I could not even walk. Now am happy I can walk and even started training. Am responding to treatment. No fears am almost fit ,'' the Ghana captain told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Let Ghana be free as bird in the sky
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img