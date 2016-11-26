Asamoah Gyan reveals latest injury was scary but making progress

Asamoah Gyan has opened up his latest injury setback was scary but hints he is making progress in the treatment room.

The on-loan Al Ahli striker picked up the injury while training with his Dubai-based club.

Gyan was stretchered off after just 17 minutes amid fears he could miss the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

''The injury physically was scary to extend that I could not even walk. Now am happy I can walk and even started training. Am responding to treatment. No fears am almost fit ,'' the Ghana captain told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

