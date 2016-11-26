VIRTUOSO: Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena reaches 20-goal milestone in Austria

High-rising Ghanaian youth Raphael Dwamena tallied 20 goals this season in Austria on Friday night when he bagged a brace for Austria Lustenau in their 4-2 home reverse.

The 21-year-old who is cast in the mould of Ivorian legend Didier Drogba and has a similar label with Everton's Romelu Lukaku netted a stunning double to send record his 9th goal in 4 games, an average of 2.25.

In an incredible fashion the talented striker, who joined Lustenau for free before the start of the season, has bagged 17 league goals in 19 games and has opened 5-goal lead at the summit of the goal-king chart.

Friday was not the first time he scored a brace in the current season, he scored brace on his second competitive game in a Cup game for the Greens and has three goals in the Cup competition, meaning he has bagged 20 goals in all competitions between July and November 2016.

Dwamena scored two hat-tricks in the space of three games for Lustenau in November while all his last nine goals has come in the month.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player decided to quit Liefering over lack of regular action and his decision is paying off as he is freely scoring to fuel his side's promotion campaign.

He has now entered a few selected group of players who have scored 20 goals in all competitions in the current European season and attracting hugely attention from clubs in Germany and elsewhere. Nurnberg have been mentioned as one of the interested clubs.

By El Akyereko

Click to follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com