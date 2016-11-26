Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 26 November 2016 08:25 CET

Kwadwo Poku: Asante Kotoko release midfielder after unsuccessful spell

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have released midfielder Kwadwo Poku after unsuccessful spell with the Porcupine Warriors.

The 22-year-old returned to Kotoko in the 2014/15 season after a successful loan spell with Heart of Lions but managed a handful of appearances due to injuries.

According to reports in the local media, the midfielder was told to sort out as his future as he doesn't seem likely to feature in the plans of stop-gap coach Michael Osei.

Both Ebusua Dwarfs and Dreams FC reportedly tried to secure him from Kotoko on loan but both moves hit the snag over Kotoko's resolve not to maintain him in their squad for the future.

Poku, who graduated from the youth ranks at Kotoko, is opened to join a new club with Dreams FC being the likeliest destination.

By El Akyereko
Click to follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

There is no good person except God
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img