Kwadwo Poku: Asante Kotoko release midfielder after unsuccessful spell

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have released midfielder Kwadwo Poku after unsuccessful spell with the Porcupine Warriors.

The 22-year-old returned to Kotoko in the 2014/15 season after a successful loan spell with Heart of Lions but managed a handful of appearances due to injuries.

According to reports in the local media, the midfielder was told to sort out as his future as he doesn't seem likely to feature in the plans of stop-gap coach Michael Osei.

Both Ebusua Dwarfs and Dreams FC reportedly tried to secure him from Kotoko on loan but both moves hit the snag over Kotoko's resolve not to maintain him in their squad for the future.

Poku, who graduated from the youth ranks at Kotoko, is opened to join a new club with Dreams FC being the likeliest destination.

By El Akyereko

