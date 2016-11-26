Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Wa All Stars hot-shot Emmanuel Ocran in the dark over Kotoko reports, opens door for Hearts

Wa All Stars attacker Emmanuel Ocran admits he is completely in the dark about a potential move to Asante Kotoko, despite reports linking him with a switch to the Ghana Premier League record winners.

Ghanaian tabloid Ghana Sports reported the 19-year-old striker Takoradi-born has reached agreement to join Michael Osei's men at the Baba Yara.

Ocran, who recently returned to Ghana from a trial spell abroad, scored 9 times in the Ghana Premier League to help Wa All Stars win the league title and is highly-rated for the Northern giants.

The youngster is capped at U20 level by Ghana and is on the right path to represent Ghana at senior level in the future.

He states that he is open to any club with good offer but he is completely in the dark about reports linking him with a switch to Kumasi to join Asante Kotoko.

"But for now, I am unaware of any interest from Kotoko or any club as I have been reading from the media rumours," he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

I'm ready to play for any club and I will not have any problem in joining any interested side that is ready for my services," he added.

If any offer comes upfront and my managements feels the deal is good enough for both parties, I think I will not hesitate to grab the opportunity by making such a move."

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to announce a big-name signing in the Ghanaian window but rivals Hearts of Oak have captured midfielder Malik Akowuah from Medeama SC and talented striker Bright Luqman from Ebusua Dwarfs.

With the availability of striker Cosmos Dauda who scored 11 goals last season and the arrival of Luqman, it doesn't seem likely that Hearts will move for the striker.

By El Akyereko
life does not give you what you deserve but what you fight for
By: Ekoe Jean Mivedor
