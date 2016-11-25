GOAL DEMON: Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena hits brace to extend scoring run in Austria

Ghanaian youth forward Raphael Dwamena further increased his tally in Austria by scoring for Austria Lustenau in their 4-2 home reverse against LASK Linz in the Austrian second-tier league on Friday night.

The 21-year-old scored in the 9th and 82nd minutes at the Reichshofstadion to register his 16th and 17th league goals of the season and 20th in all competitions.

Dwamena's mind-blowing and breath-taking scoring run is earning him massive interest from German clubs as well as interests from other stellar clubs.

The game was clash between first and second-placed on the league log and the outcome means changes at the summit of the table with Lustenau losing their leadership.

His opening goal was an expression of his aerial superiority when he outjumped his marker to head home from inside the box.

By El Akyereko

