Egyptian Sports Company to Invest in young Ghanaian footballers

By Edward Gyasi, GNA Accra,

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - The international marketing manager of Alassiouty Sports Investment (ASI) Company of Egypt, Ahmed Rashwan believes Ghana is the home of football talents and that most scouts are willing to work with Ghanaian youngsters.

He told the GNA Sports that ASI company would start investing in Ghanaian youngsters from next month.

"We always get requests from African players to come for trials in our club in Egypt but the problem is that it is very expensive, talking about their plane tickets, hotels, food and so on. Most clubs do not want to take risks and buy tickets for players they have not seen.

"So we have planned to go to other African countries to give these young talents a free chance to justify themselves, which is very important. we want to give these players an opportunity and help them to be successful with the big clubs.

'We have chosen Ghana as our first destination, because talents abound here and the players are stronger than most African countries.'

He said ASI has good deals with top teams all over the world because the company offer good players to them.' We have connections with many teams in Sweden, Finland, Vietnam and others.

Rashwan said ASI company has finalized a deal with former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak's striker Prince Tagoe as the ambassador and senior scout in Ghana.

"We chose Prince Tagoe because he was a very good player, a big player indeed; I know him personally and will be glad to work with him. He is very popular too. I called him and he didn't hesitate to accept my offer because he loves football and Ghana.'

"We have two plans, one for players below the ages of 10 and 16 who can't travel outside Ghana, so Prince Tagoe would monitor them for us till they are grown and then we find them clubs outside. And secondly, with the professional players between the ages 18 and 26, we would find the best out of them and take them to either our club in Egypt or clubs in Europe.

"We also have plans to sponsor a division two side in Ghana, which would be affiliated to Alassiouty in Egypt. Every player who believes in his talent can join us and have a trial with us starting from the 15th of December in Accra.'

GNA