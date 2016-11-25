Cynthia Adobea ruled out of Black Queens clash with Mali

Black Queens defender Cynthia Adobea will miss Ghana's final Africa Women Cup of Nations Group game against Mali due to injury.

The defender will undergo an MRI scan to assess the extent of injury picked up during Ghana's 1-1 draw with Nigeria.

The outcome of the result will determine the extent of her injury.

''There is a discomfort in the right hip, so it may be an overstretched muscle,'' Dr Mabel Aboah said.

"We,however, do not want to take any risk so we are going in for the scan. Once we know exactly what it is, we will give the right treatment.

"For now, I can confirm that she will not play in the game against Mali on Saturday as she needs to rest. The outcome of the MRI will determine her fate in the rest of the competition.''

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports