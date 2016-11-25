Multimedia sales executive in awe of StarTimes deal with GFA

Multimedia’s Senior Sales Executive, Abraham Sarbeng Antwi, has paid glowing tributes to the Ghana Football Association for reaching a deal with broadcasting giants, Star Times, to broadcast all Ghana Football products in the next ten years.

The Football Association announced the mega deal worth $17.9m for ten years in a move which will cover the Ghana Premier League, GN Bank Division One League, Women Football and Juvenile Football.

In addition to this, the Chinese giants will provide an OB van and 10 artificial pitches within the duration of the contract.

This deal comes at a point where the attractiveness of the league has come into question from various quarters and for Mr.Antwi, this is a deal too good to be turned down.

"This is the best deal that has ever happened to Ghana football and I am surprised people are lambasting the FA for landing such a deal," he said.

"As a marketer, I can tell you that it is the best. You have a company that is giving you ten training pitches in ten years, an OB Van and $17.9m for ten years and you want to resist? Then I don't know what again you will accept," he added.

"I think most people do not understand the entire deal. This is broadcast right and not media right. This is only for television coverage which means that other media slots are there for sale. The rights for radio, print, online and social media are all up for sale. StarTimes only paid for broadcast rights," he explained.

StarTimes replace SuperSport who were in charge of all the media right of only the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu