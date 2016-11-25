Liberty place $150,000 price tag on Latif Blessing

Liberty Professionals director, George Afriyie, has placed a price tag of GHC 600,000 on want away striker Latif Blessing.

The diminutive attacker has attracted interest from both local and foreign clubs on the back of a successful league campaign which saw him win the goal king award ahead of the established Yahaya Mohammed.

Latif went AWOL during Liberty’s preseason start but he has returned to training with the club under the instructions of former U-20 coach, Sellas Tetteh.

And the FA Vice President believes the $150,000 tag is justifiable given the fact that he will recoup the money with sterling performances in a few games.

“If a club like Kotoko buys Latif Blessing for $150,000, they will recoup the money by playing only two games.

“CS Sfaxien was ready to pay that amount but the player says he’s not interested in joining them.” George added.

Blessing has been linked with a move to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah