Egypt giants Al Ahly to establish soccer academy in Ghana to honour Felix Aboagye

Egypt giants Al Ahly are set to build a modern soccer academy in Ghana to honour former Black Stars player Felix Aboagye, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

Aboagye who spent six years with The Red Devils emerged as one of the club's greats and the North African side is ready to build the academy and name it after the Ghanaian.

"What I did for the club during my play days is still fresh in their minds and they hold me in high esteem. They have promised to build a soccer academy in Ghana to honour me," Aboagye told Ghanasoccernet.com

"Al Ahly will send a delegation into the country next month to meet me for a location where I will select for them to build the academy and they will start work. I am really happy that Ghana will get such an infrastructure because of me," he added.

Aboagye played for Al Ahly from 1992 to 1998 and emerged one of the top scoring players of the club during his days.

The former Black Stars player is highly respected by Africa's most successful club because he won the Egyptian league with them.on five occasions, won three FA Cups, two Arab Cups and one Cup Winners Cup scoring 80 goals during his stay with them.

