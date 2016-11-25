Ex Black Stars player Felix Aboagye advises Ghanaian players in Egypt to stay away from sex and drinks

Former Black Stars forward Felix Aboagye has thrown a word of caution to Ghanaian players plying their trade in Egypt to stay away from sex and drinks to enable them succeed in the north African country.

He insists that Ghanaian players who want to succeed in Egypt must learn the culture of the Egyptians to be able to stay with them and prosper in their careers.

"Every player who wants to succeed in Egypt must first understand their culture. They are Arabs and frown on certain lifestyles. So if indeed you want to succeed there the you have to respect what want, Aboagye said.

"Most of our players failed to succeed in Egypt because of sex and drinks. Most took to clubbing and womanising and when the clubs find out, their only option is to sack you. And it has happened to most players."

Many Ghanaian player shave failed to succeed in their careers in Egypt and have returned home terminating their contractso citing monetary issues as their reasons.

But Felix Aboagye insists that there is more to it than we read in the newspapers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

