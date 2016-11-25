Hearts of Oak congratulate owner Togbe Afede IV for National House of Chiefs election victory

Hearts of Oak have sent a congratulatory message to owner Togbe Afede IV after his election as president of the National House of Chiefs.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State polled 25 votes beating Awulae Attibrukusu III (11), Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin (10) and Essikado chief Nana Kobina Nketiah V (3).

He succeeds the Wulugu Naba Pugansoa Naa Professor John S. Nabila who has ended his term of office.

A statement signed by club PRO Kwame Opare Addo read: ''The Board, Management and Staff of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to congratulate His Royal Highness, Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State on his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs.

''The Hearts of Oak family is indeed proud of your achievement and would forever offer our unflinching support.

''We congratulate His Royal Eminence on the election and we wish him the best of success in his new position.''

