25 November 2016

Sulley Muntari shows his soft spot after spending time with little Muntari

Sulley Muntari might not have a club but he is making his time out of the game count after a photo emerged of him sitting in the office with his two year old son.

The combative midfielder owns 4FK which is a company that pimps cars for some of the World's best footballers.

Muntari was blessed with a Son and is making sure he enjoys his time out with the little boy.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

To serve God is freedom and to serve man is slavery.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
