Sports News | 25 November 2016 18:55 CET
Sulley Muntari shows his soft spot after spending time with little Muntari
Sulley Muntari might not have a club but he is making his time out of the game count after a photo emerged of him sitting in the office with his two year old son.
The combative midfielder owns 4FK which is a company that pimps cars for some of the World's best footballers.
Muntari was blessed with a Son and is making sure he enjoys his time out with the little boy.
