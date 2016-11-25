Sulley Muntari shows his soft spot after spending time with little Muntari

Sulley Muntari might not have a club but he is making his time out of the game count after a photo emerged of him sitting in the office with his two year old son.

The combative midfielder owns 4FK which is a company that pimps cars for some of the World's best footballers.

Muntari was blessed with a Son and is making sure he enjoys his time out with the little boy.

