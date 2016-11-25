Die-in-the-wool Hearts supporter K20 donates latest Infinix phone to new player Malik Akowuah

Staunch Hearts of Oak supporter Kweku Ernest, popularly known as K20 has donated a brand new Infinix Note 3 to new club signing Malik Akowuah for accepting to play for the club.

Malik who was a major transfer target for many clubs both local and foreign swerved Aduana Stars to play for Hearts when the Dormaa side looked to have landed him.

And the die-in-the-wool Hearts of Oak supporter thinks his gesture must be appreciated.

Donating the phone to Malik Akowuah on behalf of K20, Nii Adjei Ridwan said "Malik has shown that he loves the club and we must also replicate. K20 is giving him this phone to show appreciation to his strong will of donning the Phobian shirt."

Malik Akowuah's move to Hearts nearly sparked controversy as his mother club Medeama announced that Hearts of Oak had not completed their deal with the club before going ahead to sign the player.

But the Odotei-Sowah led management quickly did the right thing and amicably settled the matter.

Malik is set to play his first game for Hearts against sworn-rivals Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Sunday in the FAB G6 Tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

