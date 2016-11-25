Felix Williams Fights For WBF/WBL Featherweight Title

Nigerian turned Ghanaian Felix Williams will climb the ring at the new Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday December 2 to face fellow Nigerian Toafik Bisuga for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) and World Boxing League (WBL) Featherweight titles.

The bout is part of the mouthwatering bill being put up by Baby Jet Promotions and Box Office Promotions to raise the standards towards the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight Clash between Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy and Fernando Suecedo of Argentina.

Felix Williams has been living in Ghana and boxing for some time. He has proven to be very disciplined and dedicated to the sport. Getting him a title shot is in the right direction to motivate and inspire him.

Meanwhile, the IBO has appointed Ghana’s Ataa Eddie Pappoe as Principal Referee / Judge for the Big Fight.

The promoters have arranged a massive entertainment package to include Stonebwoy, Jupiter, Becca, Wisa, Nii Funny, Kweisey Pee and Tinny as the top artistes plus others.

Rates for the show are pegged at 200ghc for ring side and 100ghc for the general stand.

The new boxing arena takes 4,000 seated fans and it is ideal that it was built at the right time and at the right venue.