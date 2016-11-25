Betway Ghana Gives Customers More To Bet On

Online sports betting company Betway Ghana has announced new upgrades to their betting webpage. The newly designed homepage is distinct with its white color, uncluttered design, new background and added functionality. Customers are now able to see their bet slips update in real time as well as enjoy over 17 betting options per match with even more sports variety for them to enjoy.

11 additional sports disciplines have been added to the Betway website including Basketball, Cricket, American Football, Tennis, Ice Hockey and Rugby to the already existing Football. Punters are now spoilt for choice and can expand their winnings beyond football.

Another addition to be noted when browsing the new Betway website is the Statistics Centre which allows punters to assess teams based on their last five matches, thereby allowing them to make more informed predictions for their bets. In addition, Betway customers can now monitor live scores making the Betway product more dynamic than ever before.

“We wanted to make the new website faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly” said Marketing Manager, Kwabena Nkrumah.

To make things even more interesting for customers, Betway Ghana has added another promotion to the two running Jackpot and Bonanza promotions. The Goal Rush promotion begins in December and gives bettors the opportunity to grab 32 great betting deals each day, across all of the sports disciplines available with Betway.

The addition of this promotion has increased the win opportunity for Betway customers to over 3 Million Ghana Cedis and rising. The Jackpot promotion, which began in August, has seen 10 winners collect GHC 15,000. As no one has hit the ultimate of GHC 200,000 yet, the Jackpot has increased to GHC 223, 420 and will continue to rise until it’s won.

“As leaders in the online sports betting industry, it’s important for us to make our services even more accessible for our current and prospective clients. We continue to provide our clients with the easiest, experience” Kwabena Nkrumah said. “We also wanted to give our customers more value, providing them with the requisite tools to be able to increase their chances of winning more bets” he added. “Our clients are always our first priority and we plan for it to stay that way. We pride ourselves on being the true leader in the industry and will continue to make further improvements from feedback from customers.”