Sports News | 25 November 2016 14:25 CET

Ex-Hearts goalie Seidu Mutawakilu set to sign contract with Nigerian side Enugu Rangers after successful trial


Ex-Hearts goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu is expected to sign a permanent contract with Enugu Rangers after a successful trial.

The 20-year-old has been trying out at the Nigerian side since leaving Hearts.

The youngster was deemed surplus to requirement after struggling for game time.

But reports are claiming the young keeper could pen-to-paper on a term long deal with the Flying Antelopes in the coming days.

