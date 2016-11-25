Michael Osei to oversee all Kotoko transfer dealings

Interim Kotoko coach, Michael Osei, has confirmed he is solely in charge of the club’s recruitment as the club looks to augment their squad ahead of the 2016/17 season.

The club have been linked with many names in the window with WAFA midfielder Gideon Waja and Liberty attacker and goal king Latif Blessing top on their list.

And the former player is saying he is fully responsible for all the ins and outs of the club

“I can confirm to you that I'm fully responsible for player’s recruitment in the ongoing transfer window. He [Dr. Kwame Kyei] made this known to me when we both met to deliberate on what players should be brought to Kotoko ahead of the coming season.

“Dr. Kwame Kyei even produced some list of players for their possible recruitment and surprisingly it coincided with what I also had in mind.”

“I penciled down the same players as my targeted ones and we're still pushing for their services.”

"He has left everything to me and I can emphatically say that I'm 100% in charge of signing the new players at the moment.''

Michael Osei will lead his side against Hearts in the G6 semifinal.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah