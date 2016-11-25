Accra Open Golf tournament ends in success

Accra Open Golf tournament successfully brought together golfers in an effort toward making the r elatively unknown sport popular in the country.

Vice-Captain of Achimota Golf Club Mr Mark Cofie summed up the tournament as ‘’spectacular’’.

According to Mr Cofie, the club could not have achieved the feat without massive support, by way of sponsorship from companies like Tullow Oil Ghana, Emirates, Vanguard Assurance, Equity Insurance, Mercedes Benz (Silver Star Gh. Ltd.) Appah Electricals (Ben Appah), Fairgreen Computers Limited, Blue Cloud Internet Services, Garmin Gadgets, Prime Shades Décor and Portions Bar and Restaurants.

Golfers however failed to seize the Hole-in-one opportunity; the provision of a sleek brand new Mercedes Benz by Silver Star Ghana on Hole 18.

Notwithstanding that, they recorded impressive scores befitting the much publicized tourney.

“As you can see, it has been a keenly-contested competition and the massive crowd here, magnificent trophies tells how successful the event was.

“It was spectacular on every level and new standards in golfing were set in Ghana. It showed that the possibilities are truly endless.

“Our long standing and healthy relationship with Silver Star Ghana saw the provision of the brand new Mercedes Benz as Prize for Hole-In-One, support make the game more exciting, and I commend them for that,” said Mr Cofie.

Club president Nana Atta Nyamekye commended George Y. Amoah (Competition Secretary) and his team for delivering a spectacular tournament as well as golfers who travelled from far and near to make the event an epoch making one.

Sampson Asogba recorded a 293 gross score over four days to emerge the winner in the men’s main event, beating Yao Dogbe and Royal Golf Club’s Kwabena Poku who grossed 302 and 304 in second and third place respectively.

Young Jessica Tei defended her title after recording a 151 gross over two days to reign in the ladies main event, while Royal Golf Club duo of Felicity Gyeabuor and Mary Prempeh followed in that order.

It was Lawson Attiogbe, who won the men’s Group A category, while Georgina Lupiac finished first in the ladies event.

Justice Emile Short with 41 net score dominated the men’s Nine Hole event, with Helen Appah picking the ladies event also recording a 41 net.

Kofi Ahounu emerged tops with 68 net in the competition which saw the main event(Men and women) winners picking return air tickets to Dubai courtesy Emirates besides their trophies.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/ Moses Yeboah