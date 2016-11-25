Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 25 November 2016 11:36 CET

Medeama issue hands off warning on Kwesi Donsu

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have ruled out the sale of midfielder Kwesi Donsu from the club.

Donsu's impressive form in last season's Ghana Premier League has attracted many clubs.

Both Ghanaian clubs and European clubs are reported to be interested in the 24-year old.

But spokesperson of the club Patrick Akoto insists their key asset is not available for sale.

“ Akwasi Donsu is committed to Medeama and we are also not having any intention to sell him so I will advise all the clubs who are chasing for his services to stop wasting their previous time because Donsu will not be sold to any club this season ’’. He told Cape Coast-based ATL FM

Donsu carved the niche as one of the best free kick takers in the country last season.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Sports News

"'We are who we think we are'
By: Aku Sika
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img