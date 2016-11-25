Medeama issue hands off warning on Kwesi Donsu

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have ruled out the sale of midfielder Kwesi Donsu from the club.

Donsu's impressive form in last season's Ghana Premier League has attracted many clubs.

Both Ghanaian clubs and European clubs are reported to be interested in the 24-year old.

But spokesperson of the club Patrick Akoto insists their key asset is not available for sale.

“ Akwasi Donsu is committed to Medeama and we are also not having any intention to sell him so I will advise all the clubs who are chasing for his services to stop wasting their previous time because Donsu will not be sold to any club this season ’’. He told Cape Coast-based ATL FM

Donsu carved the niche as one of the best free kick takers in the country last season.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu