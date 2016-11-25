Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Marquee signing Malik Akowuah puts up majestic performance on Hearts debut

Malik Akowuah played his first match for Hearts of Oak on Thursday in their 3-1 friendly win over Vision Explorers Soccer Academy.

The midfielder lasted an hour in the pre season match which is to prepare the team for Sunday's G6 semi-final tournament between

According to a report by the Hearts of Oak match report: ''The Hearts marque signing slotted seamlessly at the heart of the Hearts midfield controlling and dictating play for the Phobians as they brushed aside the Division 2 side.

''Akowuah signed for Hearts in the first week of November but filibustering from his former side Medeama meant he had to wait for a few days to play his first game for Hearts.

''The experienced midfielder did not need time to adjust or settle in his new surroundings as he nonchalantly dictated play against the lower league side on his first start. He could have got an assist on the day but for Maxwell Boakye's rushed strike after latching on a tailor-made pass from the midfield metronome.

''Akowuah looked a relieved and happy man in Hearts colors and we pray he continues to smile whilst hurting the opposition for us in every game.''

