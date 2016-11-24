Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Ghanaian prodigy Bernard Tekpetey sent off on Schalke full debut in Europa League triumph

Promising Ghanaian youth winger Bernard Tekpetey marked his full debut for German giants Schalke 04 but was sent off in the dying embers of the clash as the Royal Blues triumphed 2-0 over OGC Nice.

Tekpetey, 19, was handed a starting role alongside Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman and he lasted until he was sent off in the 93rd minute for second booking.

The game was the former Unistar Academy since he was promoted to the first team by manager Markus Weinzierl.

Ukraine international Yevhen Konoplyanka and Dennis Aogo scored both goal for Schalke who are top of their group after the win.

Tekpetey came close to scoring on his debut in the 76th minute but his effort went just wide.

