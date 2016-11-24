Silver Jubilee Edition Of Glo-CAF Awards: Aubameyang, Mahrez, 3 Others Nominated For Top 5

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday announced the Top 5 nominees for the 2016 African Player of the Year and the 2016 African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) in the Glo-Caf Awards.

The players were shortlisted from thirty players who earlier were nominated for the African Player of the Year, and 25 players who made the list for the Player of the Year (Based in Africa) category.

Top on the list is the reigning African Footballer of the Year and Borussia Dortmund winger, Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He is joined by Senegal and Liverpool midfielder, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah of As Roma of Italy and Egypt. The remaining two players shortlisted are Algeria’s duo of Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani who both play for Leicester City of England.

Mamelodi Sundowns gets 4 out of 5 nominees for Africa-based Award

In the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) category, the five shortlisted players include the quartet of Dennis Onyango, Hlompho Kekana, Keegan Dolly and Khama Billiat from the 2016 African Champions League winning side, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, while T.P Mazembe player, Rainford Kabala from Zambia completed the list.

Other categories of Awards which nominees will be released by CAF in the coming weeks include Most promising Talent Award, National team of the year, Football Manager of the Year, Africa’s Finest Eleven, Goal of the Year and Save of the Year. Others are Referee of the Year, CAF fair play Award and African Legend Award.

The winners will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches and Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF.

They will be unveiled at the Glo- CAF Awards Gala nite which will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was crowned African Player of the Year whilst Mbwana Aly Samatta of Tanzania was named African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) last year.





