Division One League to use 'community' stewards next season to curb hooliganism

The Division One League Board plans to employ 'community' stewards at league centres to help deal with hooliganism in the country's second-tier league.

Last season, there were a lot of cases of fans notoriety and violence at match venues which forced title sponsors GN Bank to threaten withdraw.

This forms part of moves to make the 2016/2017 season violent-free.

The community stewards will help identify and pick out fans who misbehave.

''The Division One League Board will use stewards at the various communities and regions to identify and arrest Hooligans ahead of the coming seasons,'' spokesperson of the Division One League Board William Bossman revealed to Michael Owusu Asare on Bridge sports.

