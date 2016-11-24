Thirty coaches apply for Hearts of Oak job

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Thomas Esso says over 30 coaches have applied for the club's coaching job.

After interim coach Yaw Preko left his position, the Rainbow club is currently without a head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

Assistant coach Henry Lamptey Wellington is currently guiding the Phobians in the GHALCA G6 tournament.

But according to Mr Esso, his outfit will appoint a new trainer before the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season kicks-off.

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Didi Dramani has been widely tipped to take over the club in the upcoming season.

