Black Stars qualifying to Russia 2018 would be difficult – Olu Bio Komodo

Management member of the Black Stars, Olu Bio Komodo believes the Black Stars have lost their qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After losing to Egypt to by 2:0 in Alexandria in the second round of matches, the chances of the Black Stars making it four straight successive World Cup appearance is in huge doubt.

Ghana kicked off their campaign with a frustrating draw against Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

After playing two matches, the Black Stars have one point while the Pharaohs of Egypt are leading the table with six points.

“My calculation tells me that it is almost over for the Black Stars if not over,” Olu Bio told Asempa FM, Thursday adding it would be difficult for the team to recover.

“We have played five matches in all competitions without a win so it means there is something happening either from the Black Stars management, technical team and other areas," he noted.

He said he has observed that the players don’t seem happy with certain things that are going on but he believes the management of the team and FA know what to do to fix the problem.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Samuel Appiah | Asempa Sport