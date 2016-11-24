Kotoko players mark one-week passing of Queenmother of the Ashantis Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi

Kotoko players have been commiserating with the club's owner and Life Patron Oumfuo Osei Tutu II following the demise of his mother and Queenmother of the Ashantis Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi.

She was 111 years.

Players and officials of the club visited the Manhyia Palace to commiserate with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second.

The event has attracted people from all walks of life including top politicians who are expected to take time off their campaigning to pay respect to the respected queen.

President John Mahama and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, other foreign chiefs and senators as well as members of the diplomatic corps are expected at the Palace.

The forecourt of the Asantehema's Palace holds another spectacle as all the late queen mother's her grandchildren who wear a similarly designed haircut [Densinkran] sit in mourning.

Also, present at the ceremony are the traditional executioners who are dressed in their full regalia.

Many who have travelled from far and near to experience the tradition are wowed by the full display of culture of the Ashanti people.

