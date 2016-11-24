Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Ex-Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya nominated for FUFA Footballer of the Year


Former Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya has been nominated for the Airtel FUFA Footballer of the Year.

The left-back, who plays for Ugandan Premier League side KCCA must fend off competition from fellow international Farouk Miya, Denis Onyango, Erisa Sekisambu and Mohamed Shaban.

The former Kotoko defender won the individual accolade last year.

'Of course I would love to win that one two, it's a great feeling to be nominated for the biggest football awards event in the country right now,' Ochaya told the club's official website

'The other nominees I must say also had a great 2016, especially Onyango who has won it all in South Africa and the continent, so whoever gets to win it will surely deserve it."

The event is slated for December 2 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Ochaya is the reigning Azam Uganda Premier League Footballer of the year, he was also voted the KCCA FC Most Valuable Player.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

