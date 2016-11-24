Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 24 November 2016 14:25 CET

Ex-Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani undecided after Hearts link


Ex-Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani says he's yet to take a decision on his long-term future after being linked with a move to Hearts.

The Phobians will welcome the signing of the Ghana Under-20 female team coach.

Dramani has constantly been linked with the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

But he says he's yet to take a decision on his next destination.

"I am yet to take a decision on my future" he is quoted by GPHL Opta platform on Thursday.

He is currently back in his native Ghana after leading the Black Princesses to crush out of the group stage of the 2016 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Papua Guinea.

