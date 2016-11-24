Legend Ibrahim Sunday fears Ghana will not qualify for 2018 World Cup

A World Cup without African giants Ghana remain a major possibility, legendary Ibrahim Sunday fears.

Sunday, an ex-Ghana international, is still worried about Black Stars qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The four-time African champions are reeling under intense pressure after losing 2-0 against Egypt in Alexandria two weeks ago.

The West Africans faces the real possibility of missing out on the global showpiece as they lie third in group E with just a point from two games with four games to spare.

'Our chances are slim now, if look at it critically Egypt has 9 points and not 6, because they will pick maximum points against Congo at home,' he told Accra-based Happy FM.

'They will be left with just one win away from qualification. So we must be frank to ourselves and admit our chances are very slim.'

The Ghanaians will hope to win their remaining four matches and hope other results go their way to secure a magical qualification to the mundial in Russia in 2018.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com