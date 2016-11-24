Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
24 November 2016

Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing hiding in Kumasi after going AWOL - report


Liberty Professionals winger Latif Blessing has gone AWOL amid reports he's hiding in Kumasi to fuel Kotoko transfer report.

The 19-year-old is yet to report for pre-season with reports suggesting he's angling for a move away from the club.

Blessing turned down a $700,000 move to Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien.

And the club's director George Afriyie has confirmed the wideman has gone missing and urges him to return.

'We don't know where he is. For us we did break all the players and gave them a time to report to training, but as at this time he hasn't reported," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM

'As to his whereabout I don't know. But we hope that as we have been doing in the past years at Liberty professionals, he will respect the structures and report to training."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

