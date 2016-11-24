Ex-Hearts goalkeeper Sammy Adjei jabs club for rejecting his return

Ex-Hearts goalkeeper Sammy Adjei has lashed out at the club for rejecting his move back to the club.

Adjei, 34, was angling for a return to the club where he won five Premier League titles.

But the club has blocked the move which has left him extremely shocked.

'I am very disappointed, I have helped the Club win five League titles and also helped them to win the Champions League, the Confederations Cup and Super Cup,' he told Kasapa FM.

'And for them to deny me of a returning to the Club I think is not the best.

'I almost registered for the Club but they later gave me some excuses which I think was not right.'

He is currently unemployed after leaving the club two seasons ago.

