Kotoko part ways with flop Seidu Bancey



Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of striker Seidu Bancey.

The club has parted ways with the 26-year-old who failed to impress after returning to the side last season.

The Kumasi-based side have asked the former Ebusua Dwarfs attacker to look elsewhere.

Bancey rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in the second half of the season after a failed stint in Lebanon.

