24 November 2016

Kotoko part ways with flop Seidu Bancey


Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of striker Seidu Bancey.

The club has parted ways with the 26-year-old who failed to impress after returning to the side last season.

The Kumasi-based side have asked the former Ebusua Dwarfs attacker to look elsewhere.

Bancey rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in the second half of the season after a failed stint in Lebanon.

