Sports News | 24 November 2016 11:25 CET
Kotoko part ways with flop Seidu Bancey
Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of striker Seidu Bancey.
The club has parted ways with the 26-year-old who failed to impress after returning to the side last season.
The Kumasi-based side have asked the former Ebusua Dwarfs attacker to look elsewhere.
Bancey rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in the second half of the season after a failed stint in Lebanon.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com