Sports News | 24 November 2016 10:40 CET
Rahim Ayew makes fourth appearance in Gibraltar Premier Division Team of the Week
Rahim Ayew is enjoying his football in Gibraltar after being named in the Team of the Week for the fourth time after seven rounds of matches.
The former Ghana defender joined Europa FC this summer after spending the last two seasons without a club.
He has been a key figure in the side who lead the table with one point more than closest rivals Lincoln Red Imps.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com