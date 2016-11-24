Lawrence Nmai For Battle Of Martial Arts Masters 2016

Top Ghanaian Martial Artist Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai is on the bill to contest in the Battle of Martial Arts Masters which takes place in Germany on December 3, 2016.

Lawrence Nmai will face Daniel Dorrer in the World Martial Arts Committee WMAC World Title at the K1 86kg division.

Other international Martial Artists and Kick Boxers are going to feature, whist some of the distinguished personalities in the sport have been invited.

Nmai who was in Ghana and trained seriously at the Accra Sports Stadium is not taking the title fight lightly as he has intensified his training.

Some of the features and forms of the competition are Self Defence, Point Fight, Light Contact, Low Kick, Kick Light, Full Contact, Thai Boxing and Grappling.

Nmai who had been an Ambassador of Martial Arts was voted SWAG Kick Boxer of the Year in 2012. He has been coaching in Europe, Asia and Africa. He sees this contest as another opportunity to showcase Ghana as a sports nation.

He noted that Ghana can make it in Martial Arts if the players are supported by the government and companies.