The Terminators: Who qualifies For Ghana Kick Boxing National Team?

President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association Nii Adotey Gyata I says selection to the national team, the Terminators will be solely on merit as the very best kick boxers from all over Ghana will compete for places in the team.

The Mankralo of Sakaman of the Sempe stool who is also a keen sports enthusiast hinted that the best kick boxers will be invited to camp and will compete in upcoming international tournaments.

He noted that a Ghana representation recently beat Togo in an international event held at James Town and the players ought to be active and in shape, hence the decision to organize a national individual championship to select and build a stronger national team.

He observed that kick boxing activities had been on the quite because promoters have not come up to organize fights, whilst the political atmosphere has not permitted the executives of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association to meet and formulate plans for the growth and promotion of the sport.

Nii Adotey Gyata said Kick Boxing Promotions are very expensive as they must be organized well to attract international patronage. He hoped some of the Embassies and High Commissions who love sports, especially the Martial Arts will come to their aid as well as companies.

He noted that after the justifier for the new Terminators team, they will move to camp under capable technical men to prepare for next year’s programmes.

He said Kick Boxing will become very popular in Ghana soon and encourage students to learn other sports like Judo, Taekwondo, Karate do and Boxing to become a good kick boxer.

According to the President, Ghana has quality kickboxers who must be encouraged to be dedicated to the sport. He appealed to promoters to come on board to organize shows as most weekends are boring and dry with nowhere to go.

He agreed that the Bukom Boxing Arena has also come at a good time and better late than never, because many political leaders have promised to build boxing colosseums, but the current President John Mahama did it by turning a refuse dump site into a modern multi purpose sports complex.

He praised HE John Mahama and prayed that he will support the Ghana Kick Boxing team who will fight under the flag of Ghana.