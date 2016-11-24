Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Ghana FA Appeals Committee hands fresh invitations to seven people on Dreams FC-Tema Youth case

Seven individuals have been invited to appear before the Ghana Football Association Appeals Committee next week Tuesday and Wednesday.  

This is relation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) instruction to the GFA to review the decision of the Appeals Committee in the matter of Tema Youth  vs Dreams FC dated 5th November, 2016.

The sitting will be held at 2pm on each day.
Below are the individuals who have been invited to appear before the GFA Appeals Committee:

1. THE PRESIDENT - TEMA YOUTH FC
2. THE PRESIDENT - DREAMS FC
3. IBRAHIM ADAM DOSSEY- OFFICIAL OF DREAMS FC
4. CUDJOE MENSAH/DANIEL GOZAR - PLAYER OF DREAMS FC

5. MUMUNI MALIK- OFFICIAL OF BOTWEY YOUTH FC
6. AHMED GAMBO - OFFICIAL OF AMIDAUS PROFESSIONALS
7. JOHNSON OWUSU OPPONG - DREAMS FC

