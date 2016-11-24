Ghanaian starlets Jordi Osei-Tutu and Edward Nketiah involved in Arsenal stalemate with PSG in UEFA Youth League

Ghanaian teenagers Jordi Osei-Tutu and Edward Nketiah were in the Arsenal U19 side that drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain U19 in the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday evening in London.

Striker Nketiah, 17, claimed off the bench in the 80th minute to play for the young Gunners.

But Osei-Tutu was unused as he watched the entire proceedings from the substitute bench.

The 18-year-old defender was released into the U18 team by U18 manager Kwame Ampadu to search for his second game of the competition but he was unused.

He has been playing regularly for the U18 side where he has scored once in 11 games for Ampadu's side.

Osei-Tutu is predominantly a full-back, he can also play in central midfield and on the wing.

He has been playing for Arsenal's Under-18 side so far this season and has become an England youth international.

He signed a professional contract with the Gunners last October after impressing on his debut season after joining from Reading in 2014 summer.

By El Akyereko

