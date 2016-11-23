David Silva strike secures Manchester City's place in last 16

Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with David Silva on target in a 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Citizens were far from their best but the Spaniard's close-range finish from Kevin De Bruyne's cutback rescued a point.

Raffael had earlier thundered in the opener for the Foals in an exciting start to the match that petered out as both sides were reduced to 10 men.

The draw was enough to clinch qualification to the knockout stage for the fourth straight season for City, who go through as runners-up after bottom-placed Celtic were beaten at home by Group C winners, Barcelona.

Moenchengladbach had bossed the first period but didn't make the most of their chances as City struggled with their flexible 3-2-4-1 system.

Andre Schubert's men needed a win to keep their own hopes of progressing alive, but once Lars Stindl was sent off, they struggled to recapture their first-half verve.

Fernandinho was then given his marching orders for the visitors, but City looked more assured as the game wore on and qualify with a game to spare as a result of their better head-to-head record with the German outfit, who will drop into the Europa League.

The final group games are only about pride with City hosting Celtic on December 6 and Borussia Monchengladbach visiting Barcelona.