Black Stars are not prepared to learn - Dan Owusu

By Angela Ayimbire

Accra, Nov 23, GNA - Mr. Dan Owusu, former player of the Black Stars, has said that the current crop of players in the team, are not ready to learn from former players and coaches, hence their abysmal performances over the years.

He said things will change if the players are ready to learn and put into practice advice that will be given to them by the experienced retired players and coaches.

'I've said it over and again that, these boys [Black Stars] do not want to learn. If they are prepared to learn things will change and everybody will be happy', he said.

He stated in an interview with GNA Sports that, he learnt a lot when he was playing for the Black Stars those days and that is why he was able to be the top striker for the team for years.

'Even those of us who have been once upon a time top scorer for the country, we learnt. Everything boils down to learning because the one ahead of you is more experienced so you should make some effort to learn from us, as we are still alive', he said.

He said he was ready to share with the Black Stars all the experience he has gained over the years but it looks as if the boys are not ready to learn and entreated them to open up to be taught all the tricks in scoring goals, because Ghana needs the trophies.

He noted that goal King race is no more interesting, saying, 'Scoring 12 to 13 goals in 30 matches to become a goal king as we see these days is very disappointing. Those days, we were scoring between 27-29 goals to be crowned goal king and that is because we were very serious and we learnt also from our seniors', he noted.

'They also do not control the ball well in the vital zone and that is really affecting their performance. They are wasting more goals than they are scoring', he stated.

"We the experienced ones and coaches need to go round and advice the boys. We therefore appeal to Sports Cul Ghana to support us embark on this mission', he added.

Sports Cul Ghana is a sports management firm that is focused on promoting sports and culture in the country.

