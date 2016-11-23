Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 19:40 CET

African Women's Championship: Black Queens earn vital point against Nigeria 

Ghana fought back again from conceding an early lead to secure a vital point against Nigeria on Wednesday in the ongoing African Women's Championship in Cameroon.

The Black Quuens are now joint top of Group B with four points knowing that victory in Saturday's showdown with Mali will guarantee qualification to the semifinals.

Asistat Oshoala opened the scoring for Super Falcons in 22nd minute but Black Queens levelled the score through Elizabeth Addo in the waning moments to ensure the first half ended one all.

More to follow.....

Sports News



