Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 19:51 CET

YouthAge Strategic Organization To Scout For Talents

By El-Amisty Nobo

A reputable football company that seeks to unearth talents for European markets, YouthAge Strategic Organization (YOSO) will hold a two-day justify your inclusion exercise from Friday, November 25 to Saturday at the SCC/GICEL Community Park.

This justify your inclusion exercise is designed purposely for players who falls within ages of 12-19.

According to Mr. Sam Jonah (a senior member of YouthAge), players who will be selected after the two-day exercise will have an opportunity to have trials with some selected Europeans clubs.

The exercise which will be supervised by a foreign coach as well as the coach of the Greater Accra U-15 team (Maapah Inkoom) will start at exactly 7:00am

SCC is located on the main Mallam Junction – Kasoa Highway.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo
Email: [email protected]

Sports News

He who wrestles with us strengthens our nerves and sharpens our skill. Our antagonist is our helper.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img