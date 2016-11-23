YouthAge Strategic Organization To Scout For Talents

A reputable football company that seeks to unearth talents for European markets, YouthAge Strategic Organization (YOSO) will hold a two-day justify your inclusion exercise from Friday, November 25 to Saturday at the SCC/GICEL Community Park.

This justify your inclusion exercise is designed purposely for players who falls within ages of 12-19.

According to Mr. Sam Jonah (a senior member of YouthAge), players who will be selected after the two-day exercise will have an opportunity to have trials with some selected Europeans clubs.

The exercise which will be supervised by a foreign coach as well as the coach of the Greater Accra U-15 team (Maapah Inkoom) will start at exactly 7:00am

SCC is located on the main Mallam Junction – Kasoa Highway.

