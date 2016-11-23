Thomas Abbey eyes number '10' role at Hearts
Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Thomas Abbey says his goal against Swedru Professionals is the best he has ever scored.
The hardworking star was handed a free role in Hearts' 3-0 win over second-tier side Swedru Professionals in a preseason friendly last Sunday.
Abbey thrived in his new position and came up with two good goals. His first came after a run from deep to meet Musah Ibrahim's cutback but his second and final goal was a thing of beauty. He unleashed a lovely shot into the top corner from 25 yards after some crisp combination play from the Phobians.
But having scored some lovely peaches and curlers in Hearts colors, the captain-on-the-day insists this is his best goal so far.
"I think this is the best goal I have ever scored for Hearts," Abbey told Facebook.com/accraheartsofoak
"I have scored some nice goals against Amidaus, TP Mazembe and Ebusua Dwarfs but this goal comes higher for me. I just wished I scored this goal in a league match or competitive game because the fans would have appreciated it more. But I will try and be shooting more often and hopefully, who knows, I might be lucky again."
The General captain of the club was handed the armband in the absence of Robin Gnagne and he played a captain's game from start-to-finish. But Abbey disagrees that was the reason behind his good all-round performance.
"No, no not at all. I don't think I played well because of the band. I was given a free role to play and it's one of my favorite positions," he said.
"I have played in a lot of positions for the club and if you remember, I was the preferred left back in the second round last season.
"I don't mind playing anywhere for the club but I would love to get some time and play in a free role or at No.10."
Story by facebook.com/accraheartsofoak.com