I’ve Got 3 More; Jeffrey Sclupp Tells Police After Smashing His £190,000 Lamborghini

Leicester City star Jeffrey Schlupp escaped unhurt after smashing up his £190,000 Lamborghini car.

The 23-year-old skidded off the road on the M1 northbound near Lutterworth on Monday – ahead of his side's crunch Champions League win over Club Brugge.

Schlupp's black car was heavily damaged after the incident but he did not suffer any injuries. There is no indication that the Ghanaian was driving dangerously, reports the Sun. –

It is understood that Schlupp owns three other impressive vehicles – a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes sports car and a £105k BMW, given to all Leicester players after their title victory.

Another motorist claimed Schlupp was unfazed by the incident. He is alleged to have told recovery men: “I ain't bothered.

Just get the car recovered. Oh well, I've got three other cars to choose from.”

Schlupp was a second-half substitute against Brugge as Leicester secured their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Shinji Okazaki gave the Foxes a first-half lead at the King Power before Riyad Mahrez added a second from the spot.

Brugge got back in it after the break but Leicester held on to secure top spot in Group G. The winger has been heavily linked with a move away from the Foxes, with West Brom set to revive their interest in January.

Schlupp was the subject of multiple bids by Baggies boss Tony Pulis in August.

Pulis failed to get his man but remains keen and willing to give Schlupp a big pay-rise.

