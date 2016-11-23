Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
23 November 2016

Ex Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful wants to coach Black Stars

Former Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful has made a strong statement expressing his desire to coach the Black Stars following calls that Avram Grant must be sacked.

To him, he has the needed qualification and has also played at the highest level with the senior national team and see no reason why he can't coach the team.

'You just have to belief in the person to do the job. For me, that is how I see it. But it looks like in our part of the world, we don't have that trust, so we will always be going into this argument of whether an ex Black Stars player can do it or not. But for me personally, I always say it's not about experience''. Arhinful told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

When quizzed about his level of experience as a coach, Arhinful said "What is experience? If you don't give me the opportunity, how will you know if I can do it or not. I believe since we have played on the pitch before we can also do a good job."

"For me, I have a license A in coaching so I don't necessarily have to be with a team before you give me the national team job. With the knowledge I have acquired as a footballer, whether I have coached before or not, if I am not able to coach the U-17 team (Black starlets) then I have to stop talking about football," he concluded.

The former Black Stars striker had stints with Turkish giants Ankaragucu and Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Ligue.

Avram Grant is currently under pressure following his inability to record a win with the Black Stars team in his last five matches which have left the team a slim chances of qualifying for the Russia 2018 world Cup.

www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

