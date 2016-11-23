Acting Kotoko head coach Michael Osei impressed with new boys

Acting Asante Kotoko head coach Michael Osei says he's impressed with the performance of the new boys in the team after using them in the ongoing FAB G6 Tournament.

Former Heart of Lions duo Prince Acquah and Isaac Quansah, and Conney Idan of Medeama SC have been with the Porcupine Warriors since the beginning of their preseason.

And Michael Osei says they have been very impressive so far.

'I'm happy with the level of competition in the team, taking into consideration our two matches I think the boys are doing very well," he said after Kotoko's win over Wa All Stars in the competition.

'Prince Acquah, Isaac Quansah and Conney Idan are doing very well. They have the quality because last season I was lacking players like them, I think they are helping the team so I'm happy to get them," he added.

Kotoko's form in the FAB G6 Tournament has been very laudable following their two straight wins over Bechem United and Wa All Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors will lock horns with their bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday in a tough semi final clash in the competition.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com