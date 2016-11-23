FAB G6 TOURNEY: Kotoko shot stopper Ernest Sowah insists Hearts will fall on Sunday

Asante Kotoko goalie Ernest Sowah insists that their sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak will fall on Sunday as the two clash in the semi finals of the FAB G6 Tournament.

Kotoko booked a date to play their bitterest rivals following their 2-0 win over Wa All Stars in the last group game in the ongoing FAB G6 Tournament and Sowah after the win over the Ghana League champions, says Kotoko will baptised.

'In a pre-season, you have to get good games and in two matches we have played in the G-6 competition we are yet to concede a goal,' Sowah said after the game.

'The big game is on Sunday and the fans should come in their numbers because they have seen how we are performing in the ongoing tournament so I'm sure it will be a win for Kotoko.

'This will not be the first time we are playing Hearts of Oak, our aim on Sunday is to beat them so that we can make it to the final.'

