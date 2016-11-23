Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 11:25 CET

Emmanuel Ocran arrives in Ghana, set to complete Asante Kotoko deal

Wa All Stars forward Emmanuel Ocran has arrived in the country after a trial with German Bundesliga side Freiburg.

The highly rated Wa All Stars forward is seen as one of the players to replace want away Dauda Mohammed who is likely to leave the club this transfer window.

Officially Ocran is still a player of Ghana Premier League Champions Wa All Stars but is now looking very likely that he will seal the deal with to Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko already have Seidu Bancey,Kwame Boateng who they signed from Olympic last season and Dauda Mohammed who has one leg left in the club.

Sports News

