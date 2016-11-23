Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 23 November 2016 11:25 CET

Hearts without top defender Inusah Musah ahead of Kotoko cracker in G6 semis on Sunday


Hearts will be without defender Inusah Musah ahead of the side's G6 semi-final clash against Kotoko on Sunday.

Musah, 23, is yet to recover from an injury he picked up a couple of weeks ago.

The centre-back has not been involved in the side's pre-season so far,missing the games against Aduana Stars and Medeama.

Assistant coach Henry Wellington Lamptey will likely pair Vincent Atinga and Richard Akrofi at the heart of the park due to the absence of Robin Gnagne as well.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Love God before you maybe become wealthy,and not becoming wealthy before loving God.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img