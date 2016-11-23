Hearts without top defender Inusah Musah ahead of Kotoko cracker in G6 semis on Sunday



Hearts will be without defender Inusah Musah ahead of the side's G6 semi-final clash against Kotoko on Sunday.

Musah, 23, is yet to recover from an injury he picked up a couple of weeks ago.

The centre-back has not been involved in the side's pre-season so far,missing the games against Aduana Stars and Medeama.

Assistant coach Henry Wellington Lamptey will likely pair Vincent Atinga and Richard Akrofi at the heart of the park due to the absence of Robin Gnagne as well.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com